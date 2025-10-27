HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
IRCTC scam: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi file plea seeking time to examine witnesses

Mon, 27 October 2025
20:41
image
A Delhi court on Monday sought a response from the CBI after former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi moved a plea seeking four weeks' time to prepare for the examination of witnesses in the alleged IRCTC scam case. 

Earlier, the court had framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others under penal provisions of cheating and criminal conspiracy, besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act sections in the case. 

It had posted the matter to the stage of prosecution evidence, commencing with the examination of the formal witnesses on a day-to-day basis from October 27 to November 7. 

During the proceedings, Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted that Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and M/S Lara Project had filed an application "seeking time for four weeks in order to examine the witnesses who have been summoned in the present block of dates". 

"It is also prayed in the application that the matter may be thereafter be listed only once a week," Judge Gogne noted. 

He said that some other accused had also requested an adjournment. 

The judge said that the essence of the submissions was that in view of the short time available between the framing of the charge and the commencement of evidence, the respective counsel would require adequate time to prepare for cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses. -- PTI

