IndiGo resumes Kolkata-Guangzhou flights after 5 years

The first flight, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, took off from Kolkata at around 10 pm (IST) on Sunday and the return flight landed at about 7.50 am (IST). It will be a daily service between the two cities. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said it is the first Indian carrier to resume daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, a major commercial hub. "... it opens doors for Chinese travellers and investors to explore the rich culture and growing markets of India.





Expanding its China services, the airline will start operating flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from November 10.

IndiGo on Monday said it has restarted flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, marking the resumption of direct air services between India and China after a gap of more than five years.