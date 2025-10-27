HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Fight is between NDA, Jan Suraaj; Tejashwi irrelevant'

Mon, 27 October 2025
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday reiterated that the fight is between NDA and Jan Suraaj in the Bihar Assembly polls and Mahagathbandhan will finish at third position. 

Asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise, the Jan Suraaj founder said that the announcements made by Tejashwi Yadav in the last 5 days have no sense at all. 

"We are visiting every assembly constituency. Mahagathbandhan is in the third position. The fight is between NDA and Jan Suraaj. The announcements made by Tejashwi Yadav in the last 5 days have no sense at all. They are saying all this to become relevant and come to the race. Nobody is paying attention," Prashant Kishor told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to reporters at an election rally in Madhubani, the Jan Suraaj founder claimed that the voters are moving beyond fear-driven choices between Nitish Kumar-BJP and Lalu Yadav-RJD, offering a leaderless, caste-neutral alternative focused on Bihar's youth. 

"You will see a new political history being written in Bihar, and the era that has been going on here for 30 years, where people vote for Nitish Kumar-BJP out of fear of Lalu ji, and for Lalu Yadav out of fear of BJP, is coming to an end. A new alternative is emerging in Bihar, and that alternative does not belong to any leader, any family, or caste... It belongs to the children of Bihar. If the Jan Suraaj Party government is formed, no one will have to leave the state for livelihood," he said. 

Prashant Kishor also slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said, "If the people who have ruined Bihar are called 'heroes', then who is the villain"? -- ANI

