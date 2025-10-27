HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delivery agent held for 'molesting' Brazilian model in Bengaluru

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
22:41
image
A 21-year-old delivery agent was arrested for allegedly molesting a Brazilian model at her apartment in Bengaluru, the police said on Monday. 

The accused was identified as Kumar, a diploma student at a private college. 

The incident occurred on October 17 when the model, who works with a private agency had placed an order for grocery through a delivery app. 

According to the police, in her complaint, the victim alleged that the delivery agent misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately after noticing that she was alone at home. 

However, she screamed and managed to lock the door. 

Later, she filed a complaint at with the RT nagar police station with the help of her employer. 

"Based on the complaint, we registered a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused," a senior police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chhath: 5 more drown in J'khand, 11 dead in 2 days
LIVE! Chhath: 5 more drown in J'khand, 11 dead in 2 days

'Severe cyclone' Montha to make landfall on Tuesday
'Severe cyclone' Montha to make landfall on Tuesday

The Odisha government has initiated evacuations and deployed disaster response teams in anticipation of Cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to impact the southern and coastal regions of the state.

Vijay meets Karur victims' kin at Chennai resort
Vijay meets Karur victims' kin at Chennai resort

Actor-politician Vijay met the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram, assuring them of monetary and educational support.

May entrust probe into digital arrest cases to CBI: SC
May entrust probe into digital arrest cases to CBI: SC

The Supreme Court is considering entrusting the CBI with the investigation into digital arrest cases, citing the magnitude and pan-India spread of such crimes. The court has sought details of FIRs registered in different states and union...

Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...
Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...

Following the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, a Madhya Pradesh minister advises players to inform local authorities when going out due to their popularity in India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO