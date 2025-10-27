HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cops examine 9 out of 16 victims of Delhi godman

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
15:32
image
A Delhi court, hearing the bail plea of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati on Monday, was informed by the police that they had examined nine out of the 16 victims in the case. Chaitanyananda, a former chairman of a management institute in southwest Delhi, is in judicial custody over allegations that he molested several women students. 

The investigating officer (IO) told Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh that nine victims had been examined and that the phones of all victims and the accused were sent for forensic examination. Judge Devesh posted the matter on November 7, directing the prosecution to file its status report. During the proceedings, the IO said the remaining victims were presently out of station because of the festival holidays in the institution and that they would be back by November 4, following which they would be examined. 

The accused had a "monopoly" over the institution and took decisions himself, he said. On October 13, the court observed that the gravity of the offence increased multifold given the number of victims. 

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night, and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone. The 62-year-old accused was apprehended from Agra on September 28. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sanitation worker at UP hospital rapes female patient
LIVE! Sanitation worker at UP hospital rapes female patient

Cyclone Montha landfall tomorrow. These states to be hit
Cyclone Montha landfall tomorrow. These states to be hit

The Odisha government has initiated evacuations and deployed disaster response teams in anticipation of Cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to impact the southern and coastal regions of the state.

MP Min slammed for remarks on Aus cricketers' molestation
MP Min slammed for remarks on Aus cricketers' molestation

'...but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and when we invite investors too, to India, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in the government.'

A month after stampede, Vijay meets victims' kin at hotel
A month after stampede, Vijay meets victims' kin at hotel

Actor-politician Vijay met the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram, assuring them of monetary and educational support.

Meet next CJI who gave Kejri bail; SIR, Art 370 verdicts
Meet next CJI who gave Kejri bail; SIR, Art 370 verdicts

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, bringing extensive experience and a record of significant verdicts on key issues.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO