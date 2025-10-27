CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI

11:05





CJI BR Gavai will retire on November 23.





Once notified by the government, Justice Surya Kant will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will serve until his retirement on February 9, 2027 -- a tenure of about 14 months.





Conventionally, the letter is sent a month before the incumbent CJI retires on attaining the age of 65 years.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has proposed the name of Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor to the Centre. He has made the recommendation to the Union Law Ministry.