CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI

Mon, 27 October 2025
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has proposed the name of Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor to the Centre. He has made the recommendation to the Union Law Ministry.

CJI BR Gavai will retire on November 23.

Once notified by the government, Justice Surya Kant will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will serve until his retirement on February 9, 2027 -- a tenure of about 14 months.

Conventionally, the letter is sent a month before the incumbent CJI retires on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Surya Kant, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over 1.2 years as the CJI. He is due to retire on February 9, 2027.

