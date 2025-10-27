China sends bombers near Taiwan ahead of Trump meet

13:41

Without specifying a date, the Chinese state television's military channel reported that air force units of the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command -- responsible for operations around Taiwan -- conducted combat training that focused on reconnaissance, early warnings, air blockades and precision strikes in key areas.





The US maintains close unofficial ties with Taiwan, and is bound by law to sell arms to the island for its self-defense, but it remains deliberately vague on whether it would intervene in the event of a Chinese invasion. -- CNN

China sent a group of H-6K strategic bombers near Taiwan for 'confrontation drills,' Chinese state media reported late Sunday, just days ahead of an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping. H-6K bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, reports CNN.