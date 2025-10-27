HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chhath: 5 more drown in J'khand, 11 dead in 2 days

Mon, 27 October 2025
23:49
Five more children drowned at various places in Jharkhand, taking the toll to 11 in two days, mostly during the Chhath festival, police said on Monday. 

A teenage boy and two men also went missing in waterbodies on Monday. 

Five children died in the state's Hazaribag, Garhwa and Simdega districts, police said. 

Six others had drowned in Simdega and Palamu districts on Sunday. Two girls drowned in a pond in Bela village in Keredari police station area of Hazaribag during Chhath Puja on Sunday evening, police said. 

The bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination. In Garhwa, 13-year-old Rahul Kumar drowned in the Danro river under Sadar police station limits while taking a bath on Monday afternoon, police said. 

Sadar police station in-charge Sunil Tiwari said that Kumar went into deep water while taking a bath in the river and drowned. 

Locals brought him out of the water and took him to the Sadar hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. 

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a bucket full of water at Mayangsor village under Bano police station limits in Simdega district on Monday, a police official said. 

The child and her grandmother were at home when the incident happened. -- PTI

