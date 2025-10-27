HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bodies of three girls found floating in pond in Jharkhand

Mon, 27 October 2025
10:01
Representational image
Bodies of three girls were found floating in a pond in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Monday. The incident happened at Nimtur village under the Bano police station limits. 

Police suspect the children aged between 5 and 7 years old somehow went to the water body and drowned. Bano police station in-charge Manav Mayank said the bodies were recovered from the pond on Sunday late evening. 

"Prima facie, it appears that the girls died due to drowning. The actual cause of the incident will be determined after a thorough investigation and postmortem," he said. The deceased were identified as Premika Kumari (5), Khusboo Kumari (6) and Seema Kumari (7). Family members of the children said that they were not at home when the incident occurred. When they did not find their children at home after returning late in the evening on Sunday, they started searching for them. 

During the search, one body was spotted floating in the pond. With the help of the villagers, the other two girls were also retrieved from the pond and taken to the Bano community health centre where the doctor declared them brought dead, they added. -- PTI

