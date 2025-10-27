HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam plans 7-year jail for polygamy in new bill

Mon, 27 October 2025
21:08
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
The proposed law against polygamy will have a punishment of at least seven years, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. 

The bill will be introduced in the assembly on November 25, the first day of the winter session, he said at the launch of the second phase of the 'Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina' scheme. 

"If a person marries another woman without legally divorcing his wife, then there will be provision of seven years or more imprisonment irrespective of his religion," he told the beneficiary girls attending the programme. 

The accused may say that his religion permits it, but the BJP government will never allow polygamy, he added. 

Sarma said, "We will protect the dignity of women in this state at any cost." 

The government last year launched the 'Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina' scheme to support girl education by providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for Class 11 students, Rs 1,250 for first-year undergraduates and Rs 2,500 for first-year postgraduates, and BEd students for 10 months. -- PTI

All states bound to support voter list revision: EC

Amit Shah says 'don't need crutches'; Fadnavis firefights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged BJP cadre to ensure the opposition is defeated in the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra. He emphasized the party's strength and commitment to performance-based politics, citing PM Modi as...

Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Sarma also criticised the Opposition Congress for not condemning the "objectionable statement" by the Karnataka minister.

All temple construction completed in Ayodhya: Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced the completion of all construction work on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, including the main shrine. The announcement comes ahead of a possible visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...

Following the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, a Madhya Pradesh minister advises players to inform local authorities when going out due to their popularity in India.

