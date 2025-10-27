HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam excluded from SIR list: CEC says .....

Mon, 27 October 2025
21:04
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said separate provisions of the Citizenship Act apply in Assam, and a special order will be issued for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state. 

Assam did not figure in the list of 12 states and Union Territories where the electoral roll clean-up exercise has been announced from November 4. 

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kumar said a Supreme Court-supervised exercise to verify citizenship is about to be concluded in Assam, and the state has separate provisions with regard to citizenship under the Citizenship Act. 

"A special order will be issued by the Election Commission to hold SIR in Assam," he said. 

Assembly elections are due in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry next year. 

While SIR has been announced for the other four states, Assam has been excluded from it as of now. 

"Under the Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for citizenship in Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the exercise of checking citizenship is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have applied to Assam," Kumar said. -- PTI

