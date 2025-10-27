All states bound to support voter list revision: EC

19:14





The remarks by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar came as the poll panel announced conducting phase two of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February.





The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.





Responding to a question on the possibility of "bloodbath" in West Bengal if the SIR exercise is held there, Kumar said, "There is no hurdle."





"The EC is doing its duty and state governments are constitutionally-bound to discharge their duties.....all constitutional bodies carry out their responsibility as enshrined in the constitution," Kumar said, citing the EC's powers under Article 324 of the Constitution.





"Maintaining law and order is a state's constitutional responsibility... states are also bound to provide necessary personnel to EC for preparing electoral rolls and conduct of polls," he added.





Responding to another question on the demands of postponing SIR in Kerala due to the proposed local body elections, the CEC said no notification for holding local body polls has been issued so far, and that is why the Election Commission is going ahead with holding SIR in the southern state. -- PTI

