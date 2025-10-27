HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ahirs descend on Gurugram highway against Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur'

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
19:31
image
Hundreds of members of the Ahir community blocked a key highway in Gurugram on Sunday with their foot march in a protest against Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur

The protesters walked from Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to the Delhi border demanding that the name of the movie, based on the 1962 Indo-China war, be changed to 120 Veer Ahir, according to a statement from Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha. 

They alleged that the war drama, scheduled for release next month, does not adequately credit the sacrifice of 120 Ahir soldiers of the 13th Kumaon Regiment, which defended the strategic mountain pass of Rezang La in Ladakh against China's People's Liberation Army in 1962. 

"The name of the movie should be changed; otherwise we will not allow its release in Haryana and wherever our community lives. We will meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for a ban on the film in the state if the name is not changed to 120 Veer Ahir," said advocate Sube Singh Yadav, a morcha member. 

A petition before the Supreme Court is being drafted, he added. 

The march caused an over 1-km traffic jam on NH-48, traffic police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! All states bound to support voter list revision: EC
LIVE! All states bound to support voter list revision: EC

Amit Shah says 'don't need crutches'; Fadnavis firefights
Amit Shah says 'don't need crutches'; Fadnavis firefights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged BJP cadre to ensure the opposition is defeated in the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra. He emphasized the party's strength and commitment to performance-based politics, citing PM Modi as...

Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge
Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Sarma also criticised the Opposition Congress for not condemning the "objectionable statement" by the Karnataka minister.

Russia's new N-powered missile has indefinite range: Putin
Russia's new N-powered missile has indefinite range: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly (Russia's bicameral parliament) on Sunday, stated that Moscow had developed a small-sized nuclear power unit that could be used in a cruise missile to extend its...

All temple construction completed in Ayodhya: Trust
All temple construction completed in Ayodhya: Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced the completion of all construction work on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, including the main shrine. The announcement comes ahead of a possible visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO