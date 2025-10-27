HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahirs descend on Gurgram highway against Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur'

Mon, 27 October 2025
19:11
Hundreds of members of the Ahir community blocked a key highway in Gurugram on Sunday with their foot march in a protest against Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur

The protesters walked from Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to the Delhi border demanding that the name of the movie, based on the 1962 Indo-China war, be changed to 120 Veer Ahir, according to a statement from Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha. 

They alleged that the war drama, scheduled for release next month, does not adequately credit the sacrifice of 120 Ahir soldiers of the 13th Kumaon Regiment, which defended the strategic mountain pass of Rezang La in Ladakh against China's People's Liberation Army in 1962. 

"The name of the movie should be changed; otherwise we will not allow its release in Haryana and wherever our community lives. We will meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for a ban on the film in the state if the name is not changed to 120 Veer Ahir," said advocate Sube Singh Yadav, a morcha member. 

A petition before the Supreme Court is being drafted, he added. 

The march caused an over 1-km traffic jam on NH-48, traffic police said. -- PTI

