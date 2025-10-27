HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Acid victim's father' nabbed for fabricating crime

Mon, 27 October 2025
22:20
image
The father of the 20-year-old Delhi University student who alleged an acid attack near Laxmi Bai College was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping the wife of the prime accused in the latest case, the police said. 

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old second-year BCom student enrolled in DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board alleged that she was attacked with acid by Jitender and his accomplices, Ishan and Arman, both brothers. 

She was on her way to attend an extra class when the alleged assault happened, the police said. 

However, several counterclaims soon emerged, one of which accused the father of the "victim" of rape. 

The wife of the prime accused, Jitender Singh, revealed that she had reported the victim's father, Akeel Khan, for rape earlier. 

On the basis of the allegation, police questioned Khan and arrested him when he revealed that he had fabricated the story of an acid attack, and the liquid in question was ordinary toilet cleaner. 

The police had earlier found discrepancies in the college student's statement and Jitender's location away from the crime spot. -- PTI

