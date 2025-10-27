A singer's death, 38,000 songs and a question - who owns the music?

14:48





For more than a decade, the 30-year-old has been travelling across the country buying obsolete tapes, which he has carefully stored at his home in Guwahati city.





The collection, which was opened to the public last month, also includes hundreds of CDs and rare posters of musicians from around the world.But it's the discography of Zubeen Garg, a singer and composer from the state, that has been drawing the most number of visitors.





A cultural icon in Assam, Garg died in Singapore last month, leaving his millions of fans heartbroken.





Mr Kalita has some 38,000 songs of the singer in his collection, including songs that cannot be found anywhere else today, he says.





On 16 September, just days before his death, Garg had even visited Mr Kalita's residence and said the collection reminded him of some of his "long-forgotten" creations.





Mr Kalita is now part of a larger network of Garg's fans and friends who are trying to make his oeuvre more accessible through online streaming platforms and ensure royalties for his family.







Read more here. "Some of these cassettes are too old and can get damaged. I want to bring them back to public memory," he says.

Vishal Kalita's collection of music cassettes has turned his residence in India's Assam state into a private museum.