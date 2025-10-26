UP: 7 hurt in Balrampur over panchayat poll rivalry; video of assault goes viral

19:41

The incident occurred in Sekhuya Bhay village under the Nagar Kotwali area on Saturday, the police said.





One of the injured, a youth, was reported to be in serious condition and has been admitted to Bahraich Medical College.





A 42-second video of the incident purportedly showing several men assaulting members of a family has gone viral on social media, prompting political reactions.





Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Yadav met the victims and accused the police of negligence, warning of a protest if the accused were not arrested soon.





The Bhim Army has also demanded strict action and threatened agitation over the delay in arrests.





Locals claimed the attackers were from the upper caste community.





However, the police did not confirm the caste.





The police said cases have been registered against both sides, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. -- PTI

Seven persons, including a woman, were injured when a group of men allegedly attacked a family over an old panchayat election rivalry in Balrampur, the police said on Sunday.