Unseasonal rains hit Gujarat after depression in Arabian Sea

Due to the depression, south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region received heavy to very heavy rainfall, including 157 mm in Navsari, over the past 34 hours, they said.





The India meteorological department said in a release that the depression will move nearly southwestwards initially and then south-southwestwards across East-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.





The weather system will bring light to moderate rains in several parts of Gujarat over the next four days. Districts like Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, IMD said.





As per the data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre, Navsari taluka in Navsari district received 157 mm of rainfall, which was the highest in the state, during the last 34 hours -- from 6 am on Saturday to 4 pm on Sunday.





It was followed by Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath (128mm), Umargam of Valsad (96mm), Khergam of Navsari (85mm), Veraval of Gir Somnath (79mm), Ahwa of Dang district (71mm), Jalalpore of Navsari (69mm) and 56 mm in Valsad taluka of Valsad district. -- PTI

Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Gujarat on Sunday due to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, officials said, predicting more rains during the next four days.