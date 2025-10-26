HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Unseasonal rains hit Gujarat after depression in Arabian Sea

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
20:03
image
Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Gujarat on Sunday due to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, officials said, predicting more rains during the next four days.

Due to the depression, south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region received heavy to very heavy rainfall, including 157 mm in Navsari, over the past 34 hours, they said.

The India meteorological department said in a release that the depression will move nearly southwestwards initially and then south-southwestwards across East-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

The weather system will bring light to moderate rains in several parts of Gujarat over the next four days. Districts like Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, IMD said.

As per the data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre, Navsari taluka in Navsari district received 157 mm of rainfall, which was the highest in the state, during the last 34 hours -- from 6 am on Saturday to 4 pm on Sunday.

It was followed by Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath (128mm), Umargam of Valsad (96mm), Khergam of Navsari (85mm), Veraval of Gir Somnath (79mm), Ahwa of Dang district (71mm), Jalalpore of Navsari (69mm) and 56 mm in Valsad taluka of Valsad district. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!
'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!

Rohit, who turned back the clock with a crafty hundred in the final ODI in Sydney, shared an image of him entering the departure area at the Sydney airport via his official 'X' handle and captioned the post: "One last time, signing off...

LIVE! India cutting back Russian oil bus 'completely': Trump
LIVE! India cutting back Russian oil bus 'completely': Trump

Bus ran over bike before Swamy could act: Andhra police
Bus ran over bike before Swamy could act: Andhra police

Andhra Pradesh police confirm that two drunk motorcyclists caused a bus fire that killed 19 passengers. The bus ran over their already-wrecked vehicle, leading to a fuel tank explosion.

Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely
Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely

The Odisha government has put all 30 districts on alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is moving towards the east coast. The IMD forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha on...

Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks
Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an 'open war' with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO