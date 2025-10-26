HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ULFA-I militant arrested in Arunachal

Sun, 26 October 2025
21:10
A militant belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) outfit has been nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday. 

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police was launched in Manfeisang-Hanthi Camp area on Saturday. 

During the operation, 24-year-old self-styled Corporal Thawseng Asom, alias Anupom Dohatiya, a resident of Makum Bariakoli in Assam's Tinsukia district, was arrested, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement. 

The militant is suspected to have been involved in the attack on an Army camp at Kakopathar in Tinsukia on October 17, he said. 

Subsequent searches in Pathargaon led to the seizure of one MQ-RA81 rifle, three magazines, 151 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a rifle grenade and a hand grenade. 

The apprehended cadre, along with the seized arms and ammunition, has been handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh police for further investigation and legal proceedings, he added. -- PTI

