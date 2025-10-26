Two pistols, two drones, 553 gm heroin recovered near IB in Punjab: BSF

13:48

File image





Acting on a tip-off, BSF troops launched a search operation near the border area in Ferozepur and recovered a pistol with one magazine and two rounds from farmland near Bahadurke village, the official said.





On Saturday, BSF personnel neutralised a drone and recovered it from a field near Kahangarh village in Amritsar.





They also recovered a pistol and a magazine that were being carried by the drone, according to the official.





Another broken drone was recovered from an area adjacent to Daoke village in Amritsar on Saturday, the official said.





On Sunday morning, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 553 grams from an agricultural field near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar, the official added.

