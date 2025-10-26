Tejashwi promises sops for panchayat representatives

11:09

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashiw Yadav on Sunday said allowances of the representatives of Bihar's panchayati raj system will be doubled if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) comes to power in the state.



He also announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and pension for them.



The panchayati raj system consists of three levels of governance -- zila parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat.



The chairpersons are known as 'mukhiya' (gram panchayat), 'pramukh' (panchayat samiti), and 'adhyaksha' (zila parishad).



"If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, we will also substantially increase the margin money, per quintal, of distributors of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state," Yadav told reporters in Patna.



"Besides, we will provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those engaged in the pottery business, and carpenters in the state," he added.



The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14. -- PTI