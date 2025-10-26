Security beefed up across Jharkhand for Chhath Puja festival

11:31





Additional forces, drones and CCTV cameras have been deployed in major cities, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, to keep an eye on puja activities, he said.





Teams of NDRF have also been deputed at vulnerable water bodies.





In Ranchi, 62 water bodies have been divided into three categoriesnamely A, B, and Caccording to the risk factors associated with these ghats, superintendent of police (city), Paras Rana, said.





Water bodies in category A are considered high-risk, B as vulnerable, and C as least vulnerable, he added.





"At high-risk category water bodies, at least 20 security personnel will be deployed. Similarly, at the vulnerable ghats 10 security personnel will be deployed, and at the least vulnerable ghats, at least five security personnel will be deployed," Rana said.





He added that they have identified 19 such places where incidents of theft occurred last year during festivals.





At these places, mobile security personnel on bikes will conduct patrolling. Apart from these, seven quick response teams will remain on alert.





NDRF and SDRF teams will be deployed at the major ponds in the city, such as Bada Talab, Kanke Dam, Dhurwa Dam, Hataniya Talab, and Lane Tank Pond.





"Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city at these ghats. These measures aim to prevent any untoward incidents," he said.





Rakesh Singh, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), said, "We have deployed around 1,000 traffic police personnel, including 450 female and 550 male personnel, who will manage traffic during the festival." Similarly, adequate security arrangements have also been made in other cities. -- PTI

