HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Molestation of women cricketers: MP minister says players must alert local officials while going out

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
18:37
Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
Amid an outrage over the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said cricket players must keep the local authorities informed while stepping out, as they are very popular in India. 

The two women players, who are taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in the city on Thursday morning. 

The incident took place in the Khajrana Road area, and the accused was traced and arrested on Friday, an official said. 

According to the police, the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them. 

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and fled. 

"Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers (in India)," Vijayvargiya said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar polls: JD-U sacks sitting MLA among 16 rebels
LIVE! Bihar polls: JD-U sacks sitting MLA among 16 rebels

Bus ran over bike before Swamy could act: Andhra police
Bus ran over bike before Swamy could act: Andhra police

Andhra Pradesh police confirm that two drunk motorcyclists caused a bus fire that killed 19 passengers. The bus ran over their already-wrecked vehicle, leading to a fuel tank explosion.

Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely
Odisha on high alert as cyclone nears; heavy rain likely

The Odisha government has put all 30 districts on alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is moving towards the east coast. The IMD forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha on...

Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks
Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an 'open war' with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

Bihar polls: Tejashwi's stronghold faces BJP challenge
Bihar polls: Tejashwi's stronghold faces BJP challenge

Raghopur assembly constituency in Bihar prepares for a high-stakes election where voters may be deciding the next chief minister. Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's CM candidate, seeks a third term, facing a strong challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO