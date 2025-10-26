HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mob attacks customs officer after barging into his flat near Kolkata, 1 held

Sun, 26 October 2025
14:11
A Customs officer was injured when a mob allegedly barged into his residence and beat him up, following a reported altercation with an autorickshaw driver over rash driving in Rajpur area near Kolkata, the police said. 

One person has been apprehended in connection with the alleged assault on customs inspector Pradeep Kumar on Saturday, they said. 

Kumar said he had an altercation with the autorickshaw driver after the latter's vehicle dashed against his car. 

"Subsequently, a large group of men broke into my flat, beat me up and heckled my wife. As the assault continued, we thought our end was near," the Customs officer claimed. 

Kumar also alleged that the police did not arrive on time even after frantic calls for help. 

CCTV footage from the flat showed the officer with a bloodied forehead, as household materials lay scattered around. 

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage. 

A police officer said an investigation into the incident has been launched. -- PTI

