Mild tremor recorded in Karnataka's Bidar

Sun, 26 October 2025
16:40
A mild earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Bidar district on Sunday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. 

The tremor occurred at 3.42 am with its epicentre located 2.4 km northwest of Bhaskarnagar village in Chittaguppa taluk, at a depth of 5 km. 

KSNDMC said the seismic intensity was low, and tremors might have been felt within a 30 to 40 km radius. 

The earthquake occurred in Seismic Zone-2, where the likelihood of damage is minimal. 

"No harm has been reported, and residents need not panic as the tremor was of low intensity and non-destructive," the KSNDMC statement said.

Villagers in Bhaskarnagar and nearby areas reported mild shaking, but there was no damage. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder
LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder

Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal
Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

Trump, 79, made a lively entrance in Malaysia's capital, dancing to the rhythm of drums on the airport tarmac near Air Force One, his energetic moves drawing smiles from onlookers.

CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site
CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Karur stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 41 people during a political rally. The Supreme Court ordered the independent probe following concerns about impartiality.

Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea
Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 31 fishermen stranded on a fishing boat in the Arabian Sea after it had been adrift for 11 days due to a steering gear failure.

Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

