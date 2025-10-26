Mild tremor recorded in Karnataka's Bidar

16:40





The tremor occurred at 3.42 am with its epicentre located 2.4 km northwest of Bhaskarnagar village in Chittaguppa taluk, at a depth of 5 km.





KSNDMC said the seismic intensity was low, and tremors might have been felt within a 30 to 40 km radius.





The earthquake occurred in Seismic Zone-2, where the likelihood of damage is minimal.





"No harm has been reported, and residents need not panic as the tremor was of low intensity and non-destructive," the KSNDMC statement said.





Villagers in Bhaskarnagar and nearby areas reported mild shaking, but there was no damage. -- PTI

A mild earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Bidar district on Sunday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.