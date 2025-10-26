HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu's wife arrested in Jharkhand

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
21:18
image
The wife of banned CPI-Maoist commander Ravindra Ganjhu was arrested from Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Sunday for allegedly being involved in criminal activities, the police said. 

Lalita Devi, wanted in several cases, registered under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, in Latehar and Lohardaga, was apprehended from Jobang area, a senior officer said. 

"Devi was forwarded to jail after completing the judicial process," Latehar superintendent of police Kumar Gaurav said. 

She was arrested following a court order, the SP said. 

Devi had been in jail earlier and was absconding for a long time. 

Her husband is a hardcore Maoist from Jharkhand, with dozens of cases registered against him, another police officer said. 

Several cases are also pending against him with the NIA in Lohardaga, he said. 

Ganjhu has been evading arrest for years and has played a significant role in keeping Maoist activities active in Jharkhand, the officer added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!
'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!

Rohit, who turned back the clock with a crafty hundred in the final ODI in Sydney, shared an image of him entering the departure area at the Sydney airport via his official 'X' handle and captioned the post: "One last time, signing off...

LIVE! India cutting back Russian oil bus 'completely': Trump
LIVE! India cutting back Russian oil bus 'completely': Trump

Bihar polls: JD-U axes MLA, 2 ex-ministers among 16 rebels
Bihar polls: JD-U axes MLA, 2 ex-ministers among 16 rebels

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) expelled 16 leaders, including a sitting MLA and two former ministers, for anti-party activities ahead of the assembly elections. The expelled leaders were charged with violating the party's...

J'khand: 5 thalassemia kids get HIV after transfusion
J'khand: 5 thalassemia kids get HIV after transfusion

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered the suspension of officials after five children with thalassemia tested HIV-positive following blood transfusions in West Singhbhum. The government has initiated an investigation and...

Bihar: BJP MP Jaiswal gets Rs 10-cr ransom call; 1 held
Bihar: BJP MP Jaiswal gets Rs 10-cr ransom call; 1 held

A man was arrested in Bihar's West Champaran district for allegedly making an extortion call to BJP's Lok Sabha chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal, demanding Rs 10 crore and threatening his son's life.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO