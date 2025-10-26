Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu's wife arrested in Jharkhand

21:18





Lalita Devi, wanted in several cases, registered under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, in Latehar and Lohardaga, was apprehended from Jobang area, a senior officer said.





"Devi was forwarded to jail after completing the judicial process," Latehar superintendent of police Kumar Gaurav said.





She was arrested following a court order, the SP said.





Devi had been in jail earlier and was absconding for a long time.





Her husband is a hardcore Maoist from Jharkhand, with dozens of cases registered against him, another police officer said.





Several cases are also pending against him with the NIA in Lohardaga, he said.





Ganjhu has been evading arrest for years and has played a significant role in keeping Maoist activities active in Jharkhand, the officer added. -- PTI

