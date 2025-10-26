Mahagathbandhan in Bihar will collapse under weight of its own contradictions: BJP

14:56

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi





Naqvi said alliances succeed not through feudal whims but through political understanding.





"The frustrated fraternity who criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi day and night should learn the principles of alliance politics from him. Despite the BJP securing a full majority in the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 elections, Modi ji formed a government by taking his alliance partners along, and this government continues to successfully pursue the path of good governance," Naqvi told reporters in Rampur.





Had the Congress received a full majority, it would have "thrown its allies out as if they are of absolutely no consequence" because upholding the principles of alliance politics is neither the custom nor the character of that party, the former Union minister claimed.





"Their alliance is like 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne' and it is like 'ek anaar sau bimaar'," Naqvi said using popular Hindi idioms.





The Opposition alliance will collapse under the weight of its own conflicts and contradictions, Naqvi said, referring to the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.





The Congress, once a national level party, has shrunk and become a non-performing asset which has no value, he claimed. -- PTI

