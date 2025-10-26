HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India to host four-day Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet from Oct 28

Sun, 26 October 2025
13:07
File image
File image
India will host the Asia-Pacific region's aircraft accident investigators' meeting for the first time in the national capital from October 28-31. 

Around 90 aircraft accident investigators are expected to participate in the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG), an official release said on Sunday. 

The meeting will be hosted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on behalf of the civil aviation ministry. 

Representatives of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) member states in the Asia Pacific region, along with various international organisations, participate in the meeting that is held annually. 

"India will be hosting the APAC-AIG meeting for the first time. There will be participation of approximately 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities of Asia Pacific countries, as well as from the ICAO," the release said. 

The meeting is generally hosted by any one of the ICAO member states in the APAC region. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu will inaugurate the event on October 28. Various aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including the processes and reporting, will be discussed at the meeting. -- PTI

