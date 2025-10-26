HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India cutting back Russian oil bus 'completely': Trump

Sun, 26 October 2025
19:24
US President Donald Trump once again claimed that India is going to stop buying oil from Russia, emphasising that India is cutting back Russian oil purchases completely while China will cut back very substantially. 

Talking to reporters onboard Air Force One on his way to Malaysia, on Saturday, Trump said that India is cutting back Russian oil purchases completely. 

While responding to a question about raising the issue of Russian oil with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting, Trump said he might discuss Russian oil purchases with Xi. 

"I may be discussing it, but you know China, you probably saw it today. China's cutting back very substantially on the purchase of Russian oil," Trump said. 

Trump is set to meet Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea. 

The US president and his administration have been claiming for the past few days that India has assured that it will significantly reduce its oil imports from Russia. 

However, India has been maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest, especially ensuring affordable and secure supplies for its consumers. 

According to the US, India is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin to finance the Ukraine war through its purchase of crude oil from Moscow. -- PTI

