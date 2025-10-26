HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haryana STF nabs close aide of gangster Bishnoi

Sun, 26 October 2025
13:26
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right)/File image
In a major breakthrough in its sustained campaign against organised crime, the Special Task Force of Haryana has arrested a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal district and a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been deported from the United States of America and arrested by the STF Ambala Unit after completion of all legal formalities.

According to an official release, Lakhwinder Singh had been operating from the USA since 2022 under the directions Haryana STF arrests close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Anmol Bishnoi and was actively involved in around a dozen cases of extortion and firing incidents related to extortion in Haryana and Punjab.

Lakhwinder Singh has a significant criminal record in Haryana, including cases registered in Sonipat, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Kaithal, and Ambala.

A Look Out Circular and Red Corner Notice were issued against him in 2023 and 2024, respectively, by STF Haryana. 

After nearly a year of continuous coordination and legal follow-up with national and international agencies, his legal deportation from the USA has been successfully executed. -- ANI

The Odisha government has put all 30 districts on alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is moving towards the east coast. The IMD forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha on...

Raghopur assembly constituency in Bihar prepares for a high-stakes election where voters may be deciding the next chief minister. Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's CM candidate, seeks a third term, facing a strong challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an 'open war' with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

