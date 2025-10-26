Haryana STF nabs close aide of gangster Bishnoi

13:26

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right)/File image





The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal district and a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been deported from the United States of America and arrested by the STF Ambala Unit after completion of all legal formalities.





According to an official release, Lakhwinder Singh had been operating from the USA since 2022 under the directions Haryana STF arrests close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Anmol Bishnoi and was actively involved in around a dozen cases of extortion and firing incidents related to extortion in Haryana and Punjab.





Lakhwinder Singh has a significant criminal record in Haryana, including cases registered in Sonipat, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Kaithal, and Ambala.





A Look Out Circular and Red Corner Notice were issued against him in 2023 and 2024, respectively, by STF Haryana.





After nearly a year of continuous coordination and legal follow-up with national and international agencies, his legal deportation from the USA has been successfully executed. -- ANI

