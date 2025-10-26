Gangster held at Delhi airport for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

22:06





The accused had returned to India from Costa Rica and was arrested upon his arrival at the airport.





However, sources claimed he was deported from Zurich, Switzerland and brought to India.





According to police, Sardhania and his associate Deepak Nandal had claimed responsibility for the firing at Fazilpuria's vehicle in Sector 71 on the Southern Peripheral Road on July 14 and for shooting dead Shaukeen near Palm Hills society in Sector 77.





"The accused was involved in planning and providing shooters and weapons for the firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria, the murder of Rohit Shaukeen, and an attack at a property dealer's office in Gurugram," deputy commissioner of police (West) Karan Goel said.





He said the accused has been remanded in police custody for five days for questioning.





"During remand, he will be interrogated about his associates and other criminal incidents," the DCP said.





Police said Sardhania was serving a life sentence and a 10-year sentence in separate murder cases.





After securing bail, he fled abroad in 2024 using a fake passport issued in the name of Sunil Singh with an address in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar.





"He travelled to Central America via Dubai and continued coordinating with his associates to plan and execute crimes," Goel said. -- PTI

Gangster Sunil Sardhania, the main accused in the firing on Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria and he murder of property dealer Rohit Shaukeen, was arrested from the Delhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday, police said.