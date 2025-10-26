HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gangster held at Delhi airport for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
22:06
image
Gangster Sunil Sardhania, the main accused in the firing on Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria and he murder of property dealer Rohit Shaukeen, was arrested from the Delhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday, police said. 

The accused had returned to India from Costa Rica and was arrested upon his arrival at the airport. 

However, sources claimed he was deported from Zurich, Switzerland and brought to India. 

According to police, Sardhania and his associate Deepak Nandal had claimed responsibility for the firing at Fazilpuria's vehicle in Sector 71 on the Southern Peripheral Road on July 14 and for shooting dead Shaukeen near Palm Hills society in Sector 77. 

"The accused was involved in planning and providing shooters and weapons for the firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria, the murder of Rohit Shaukeen, and an attack at a property dealer's office in Gurugram," deputy commissioner of police (West) Karan Goel said. 

He said the accused has been remanded in police custody for five days for questioning. 

"During remand, he will be interrogated about his associates and other criminal incidents," the DCP said. 

Police said Sardhania was serving a life sentence and a 10-year sentence in separate murder cases. 

After securing bail, he fled abroad in 2024 using a fake passport issued in the name of Sunil Singh with an address in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar. 

"He travelled to Central America via Dubai and continued coordinating with his associates to plan and execute crimes," Goel said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar polls: Nitish visits Chirag's house for Chhath ritual
LIVE! Bihar polls: Nitish visits Chirag's house for Chhath ritual

India cutting back Russian oil buy 'completely': Trump
India cutting back Russian oil buy 'completely': Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed India will stop buying oil from Russia, while also stating China will cut back substantially. He also discussed the conflict between India and Pakistan, reiterating his claim of helping settle the conflict.

'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!
'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!

Rohit, who turned back the clock with a crafty hundred in the final ODI in Sydney, shared an image of him entering the departure area at the Sydney airport via his official 'X' handle and captioned the post: "One last time, signing off...

Mob attacks customs officer in Kolkata flat; 4 held
Mob attacks customs officer in Kolkata flat; 4 held

A Customs officer was injured after being allegedly attacked by a mob following an altercation with an autorickshaw driver in Rajpur, near Kolkata. Four people have been apprehended in connection with the incident. The officer claims...

J'khand: 5 thalassemia kids get HIV after transfusion
J'khand: 5 thalassemia kids get HIV after transfusion

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered the suspension of officials after five children with thalassemia tested HIV-positive following blood transfusions in West Singhbhum. The government has initiated an investigation and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO