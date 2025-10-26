HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire breaks out in flat in Kandivali high-rise, eight rescued; three hospitalised

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
16:39
image
Eight persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a high-rise in Mumbai's Kandivali West area on Sunday, three of whom had to be admitted to the ICU after suffering suffocation due to smoke inhalation, officials said. 

The blaze broke out in a room on the second floor of Agarwal Residency, a 16-storey building on Shankar Lane at around 7.45 am. 

"The fire, which was confined to electric wiring, installations and wooden furniture in the hall of the flat, was extinguished by 8.05 am. Eight residents, comprising two adult males, three adult females and three children, were rescued from the building by fire brigade personnel," he said. 

"Of these, Chintan Abhay Kothari (45), Khyati Chintan Kothari (42) and Jyoti Abhay Kothari (66) suffered suffocation due to smoke and have been admitted to the ICU in Tunga hospital in Malad West. Their condition is stable as per doctors," the official informed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder
LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder

Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal
Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

Trump, 79, made a lively entrance in Malaysia's capital, dancing to the rhythm of drums on the airport tarmac near Air Force One, his energetic moves drawing smiles from onlookers.

CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site
CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Karur stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 41 people during a political rally. The Supreme Court ordered the independent probe following concerns about impartiality.

Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea
Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 31 fishermen stranded on a fishing boat in the Arabian Sea after it had been adrift for 11 days due to a steering gear failure.

Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO