Direct flights between China and India now a reality: Chinese embassy official

Sun, 26 October 2025
15:14
Direct flights between India and China have officially resumed after more than four years, marking a major step forward in restoring normal ties between the two neighbours.

On Sunday, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India confirmed the development. 

"Direct flights between China and India are now a reality," wrote spokesperson Yu Jing on X.

The first flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou took off today, while the Shanghai-New Delhi route will begin operations on November 9, with three flights every week.

Earlier this month, Indian carrier IndiGo had announced that it would be among the first airlines to restart services between the two countries following the COVID-19 suspension. 

In its October 2 press release, the airline said it would start daily, nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, 2025, using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

IndiGo also mentioned plans to expand the service by introducing direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, subject to regulatory approvals. 

These routes, the airline said, will help rebuild trade and tourism ties between India and China.

Later, on October 11, IndiGo officially confirmed that daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou would start from November 10, strengthening connectivity between the two countries.

The resumption of direct flights was also confirmed earlier this month by the ministry of external affairs. 

Flights between India and China had been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic and the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, one of the deadliest border confrontations in decades. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar's BJP MP gets extortion call, FIR lodged: Police
Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an 'open war' with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if.... : Tejashwi
Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's CM candidate, promised to scrap the Waqf (Amendment) Act if voted to power in Bihar, criticizing the current CM and the BJP.

Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

J'khand seeks Centre's nod to bring 50 bison from MP
Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve seeks permission to import bison from Madhya Pradesh to address dwindling population.

