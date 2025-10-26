Direct flights between China and India now a reality: Chinese embassy official

15:14





On Sunday, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India confirmed the development.





"Direct flights between China and India are now a reality," wrote spokesperson Yu Jing on X.





The first flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou took off today, while the Shanghai-New Delhi route will begin operations on November 9, with three flights every week.





Earlier this month, Indian carrier IndiGo had announced that it would be among the first airlines to restart services between the two countries following the COVID-19 suspension.





In its October 2 press release, the airline said it would start daily, nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, 2025, using Airbus A320neo aircraft.





IndiGo also mentioned plans to expand the service by introducing direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, subject to regulatory approvals.





These routes, the airline said, will help rebuild trade and tourism ties between India and China.





Later, on October 11, IndiGo officially confirmed that daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou would start from November 10, strengthening connectivity between the two countries.





The resumption of direct flights was also confirmed earlier this month by the ministry of external affairs.





Flights between India and China had been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic and the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, one of the deadliest border confrontations in decades. -- ANI

