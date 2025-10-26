Delhi riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

12:45

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria is likely to hear the matter. The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi police and sought its response.





The activists have moved the apex court challenging the Delhi high court order passed on September 2.





The high court denied bail to nine people, including Khalid and Imam, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens could not be allowed.





Besides Khalid and Imam, those who faced bail rejection are Fatima, Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Shadab Ahmed.





The bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different high court bench on September 2.





The high court said the Constitution affords citizens the right to protest and carry out demonstrations or agitations, provided they are orderly, peaceful and without arms, and such actions must be within the bounds of law. -- PTI

