Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Sun, 26 October 2025
12:45
Umar Khalid/File image: Prabhat Mehrotra/ANI Photo
The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi. 

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria is likely to hear the matter. The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi police and sought its response. 

The activists have moved the apex court challenging the Delhi high court order passed on September 2. 

The high court denied bail to nine people, including Khalid and Imam, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens could not be allowed. 

Besides Khalid and Imam, those who faced bail rejection are Fatima, Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Shadab Ahmed. 

The bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different high court bench on September 2. 

The high court said the Constitution affords citizens the right to protest and carry out demonstrations or agitations, provided they are orderly, peaceful and without arms, and such actions must be within the bounds of law.  -- PTI

