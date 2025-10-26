HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cop accused of rape by Maha woman doctor arrested

Sun, 26 October 2025
Police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, an accused in the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, was arrested on Saturday evening, an official said.

Badane, who was absconding after a case of abetment of suicide was registered against him and another person, surrendered before Phaltan Gramin Police Station and was taken into custody, the senior police official said.

Earlier in the day, police had arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar in connection with the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old woman.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar mentally harassed her.

A case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the duo in Phaltan.

According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor lived. Badane had been suspended from service after his name came up during the probe.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC women's World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them molested, by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer
Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer

'The United States loves working with dictators''Because then you don't have to worry about public opinion and you don't have to worry about the media anymore'

Drug addict couple 'sold' 6-month-old son for Rs 1.80 lakh
Drug addict couple 'sold' 6-month-old son for Rs 1.80 lakh

The police have recovered the child and booked both the families under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The officer also said the couple has been arrested.

Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples
Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples

Senior police officials rushed to the spot with forensic experts and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was examined to identify the culprits, police said.

