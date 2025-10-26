Cop accused of rape by Maha woman doctor arrested

08:55

Police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, an accused in the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, was arrested on Saturday evening, an official said.





Badane, who was absconding after a case of abetment of suicide was registered against him and another person, surrendered before Phaltan Gramin Police Station and was taken into custody, the senior police official said.





Earlier in the day, police had arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar in connection with the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old woman.





The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.





In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar mentally harassed her.





A case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the duo in Phaltan.





According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor lived. Badane had been suspended from service after his name came up during the probe. -- PTI