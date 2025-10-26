HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI takes over Karur stampede case

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
11:53
image
The CBI has taken over the probe of the Karur stampede, in which 41 people were killed during a political rally of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), officials said Sunday. 

A special team of the CBI has already visited the site at Velusamypuram in Karur, Tamil Nadu, they said. Forty-one people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27. 

As per procedure, the CBI has re-registered the FIR of the state police and also informed the local court about the development, they said. 

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for an independent probe. 

The apex court directed the director of CBI to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation and appoint some other officers for the assistance of the officer. 

The court also set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation. 

A bench, comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria, said the September 27 stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI takes over Karur stampede case
LIVE! CBI takes over Karur stampede case

Cop accused of rape in Maha doctor's suicide note held
Cop accused of rape in Maha doctor's suicide note held

Police have arrested sub-inspector Gopal Badane in connection with the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, officials said.

Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks
Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an 'open war' with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over TV ad
Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over TV ad

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday raised tariffs on Canada by 10 per cent, over and above the already-imposed tariffs, due to the 'fraudulent' advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan that was broadcast during...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO