Brewing cyclonic storm to bring heavy rain in parts of Bengal from Oct 28 to 31

Sun, 26 October 2025
17:05
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which isin the process of intensifying into a cyclonic storm, will bring heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal from October 28-31, the IMD said on Sunday. 

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from October 28-30, and asked all those already in the waters to return by October 27. 

The weather system, which is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclone on October 28 night, will start bringing light to moderate rain in some south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Hooghly, from October 27, the IMD said in a bulletin. 

Heavy rain will occur at one or two places in the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad between October 28 and October 31, it said. 

The IMD said heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Malda between October 30 and October 31. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder
LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder

Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal
Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

Trump, 79, made a lively entrance in Malaysia's capital, dancing to the rhythm of drums on the airport tarmac near Air Force One, his energetic moves drawing smiles from onlookers.

CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site
CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Karur stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 41 people during a political rally. The Supreme Court ordered the independent probe following concerns about impartiality.

Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea
Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 31 fishermen stranded on a fishing boat in the Arabian Sea after it had been adrift for 11 days due to a steering gear failure.

Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

