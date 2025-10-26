HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar's BJP MP gets extortion call, FIR lodged: Police

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
15:30
Senior BJP MP from Bihar Sanjay Jaiswal/ANI on X
Senior BJP MP from Bihar Sanjay Jaiswal/ANI on X
Senior BJP MP from Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal, allegedly received an extortion call with the threat that his son would be killed if he did not cough up Rs 10 crore, the police said on Sunday. 

Jaiswal, who is currently the BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha, received the call on Friday, said SDPO (Bettiah town) Vivek Deep. 

"The MP informed the police yesterday about two phone calls he received on Friday afternoon, just a few minutes apart. The caller had asked him to pay Rs 10 crore, failing which they would kill his son," he said. 

"An FIR was lodged at the Town police station, and we are tracking down the caller," he said. 

Jaiswal, the former Bihar BJP president, represents Pashchim Champaran in the Lok Sabha. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar's BJP MP gets extortion call, FIR lodged: Police
LIVE! Bihar's BJP MP gets extortion call, FIR lodged: Police

Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks
Pak threatens 'open war' with Afghanistan amid talks

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an 'open war' with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if.... : Tejashwi
Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if.... : Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's CM candidate, promised to scrap the Waqf (Amendment) Act if voted to power in Bihar, criticizing the current CM and the BJP.

Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

J'khand seeks Centre's nod to bring 50 bison from MP
J'khand seeks Centre's nod to bring 50 bison from MP

Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve seeks permission to import bison from Madhya Pradesh to address dwindling population.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO