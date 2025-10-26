HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls: Nitish visits Chirag's house for Chhath ritual

Sun, 26 October 2025
21:35
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited the residence of Union minister Chirag Paswan on the celebration of the Chhath pooja festival, in Patna./@iChiragPaswanX/ANI Photo
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday drove down to the residence of Union minister Chirag Paswan to partake 'kharna prasad", which devotees consume before embarking on a gruelling 36-hour-long fast as part of Chhath Puja. 

Pictures of the Janata Dal-United supremo at his Shri Krishna Puri residence in Patna were shared on social media by Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas. 

"Thank you, honourable Chief Minister, for coming to my home and partaking of Kharna Prasad. My family and I are grateful for the good wishes you expressed during the meeting," he posted on X. 

The photographs show Kumar with Paswan and his close family members, including mother Reena and brother-in-law Arun Bharti, the LJP-R MP from Jamui, the Lok Sabha seat the Union minister had represented twice before shifting base to Hajipur, his father's pocket borough. -- PTI

