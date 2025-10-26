HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls: JD-U sacks sitting MLA among 16 rebels

Sun, 26 October 2025
17:59
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar/File image
Cracking down on rebellion in the party ahead of the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United expelled 16 leaders, including a sitting MLA and two former ministers, most of whom have entered the fray against official NDA candidates.

The expulsions have been announced in two separate communications issued, one on late Saturday and the other on Sunday, in which the rebel leaders have been charged with "anti-party activities" and violation of the ideology of JD-U.

Among those who have been expelled is Narendra Niraj alias Gopal Mandal, the sitting MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, who remains in the news, mostly for wrong reasons.

Mandal had recently staged a dharna in front of the CM's residence in Patna when he learnt that the party was going to drop him from the list of candidates.

After being rounded up by police, Mandal, against whom local JD-U MP Ajay Mandal lodged an FIR a few months ago for making defamatory remarks in public, waited, hoping that the party would consider him for a fifth consecutive term from his seat.

However, when the party ticket went to Bulo Mandal, an RJD turncoat, Mandal filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate. -- PTI

