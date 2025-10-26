Aurangabad Railway Station to be renamed as....

14:34

According to the statement, the railway code and station code will now be CPSN.





Meanwhile, Western Railway general manager Vivek Kumar Gupta on Friday said that passenger movement has significantly increased owing to the ongoing festive season, with additional trains being operated to manage the surge ahead of Diwali earlier and now Chhath Puja.





"Around 12,000 extra trains will be run by Indian Railways. I am reviewing all the holding areas prepared for the passengers. We are running trains on demand. Around 2,000 extra trains are planned to run on the Western railways," Gupta told ANI.





Gupta also reviewed the arrangements and preparedness at railway stations across Gujarat to ensure smooth travel for passengers during the festive rush. -- ANI

The South Central Railway has approved the change of name of Aurangabad Railway Station of Nanded Division over South Central Railway to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said A Sridhar, chief public relations officer, South Central Railway, in a statement on Saturday.