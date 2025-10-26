Ahead of Oppn march against EC, Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

19:11





Raut met Pawar at the latter's Silver Oak residence here.





Talking to reporters earlier, Raut said he has also spoken Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad over the November 1 protest.





The Shiv Sena-UBT, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, NCP-SP and other opposition parties will take out a morcha to protest against alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. -- PTI

