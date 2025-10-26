HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahead of Oppn march against EC, Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

Sun, 26 October 2025
19:11
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday met NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar ahead of the joint morcha of the opposition parties against the Election Commission to protest alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.   

Raut met Pawar at the latter's Silver Oak residence here. 

Talking to reporters earlier, Raut said he has also spoken Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad over the November 1 protest. 

The Shiv Sena-UBT, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, NCP-SP and other opposition parties will take out a morcha to protest against alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rohit, who turned back the clock with a crafty hundred in the final ODI in Sydney, shared an image of him entering the departure area at the Sydney airport via his official 'X' handle and captioned the post: "One last time, signing off...

Andhra Pradesh police confirm that two drunk motorcyclists caused a bus fire that killed 19 passengers. The bus ran over their already-wrecked vehicle, leading to a fuel tank explosion.

The Odisha government has put all 30 districts on alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is moving towards the east coast. The IMD forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha on...

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an 'open war' with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

