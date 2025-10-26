HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor Satish Shah cremated; Film, TV fraternity pays emotional tributes

Sun, 26 October 2025
19:21
Family members, friends, and colleagues from the film and television industry bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor Satish Shah, who was cremated in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. 

Industry veteran Naseeruddin Shah, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, who was also Satish Shah's co-star in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", other actors from the fan-favourite show, and members of the film fraternity attended his final farewell. 

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 following a kidney ailment. 

He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah, a designer. 

The mortal remains were brought to his home in Bandra (East) in an ambulance at around 11 am, and the same vehicle was later decked with marigold flowers and two photographs of the actor on the front and rear sides. 

The body was later transported to Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle for the last rites, which were conducted by Shah's personal assistant Ramesh Kadatala. 

"He (Ramesh) has been like his (Shah) son. He has been with the couple for close to 40 years. It's a personal loss for him. He has devoted his entire life to them. Now, he has to take care of Madhu ji, who is suffering from Alzheimer's. She doesn't recognise people. She only realised this morning about (Shah's demise)," film producer Ashok Pandit said. 

Actors Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar, co-stars of Satish Shah in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", turned emotional as they bid him a final goodbye. Satish Shah essayed the role of Indravadhan Sarabhai, the funny and lovable patriarch of the Sarabhai family, who elicited laughs with his witty one-liners on the show. 

Others from the "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" team, including actors Sumeet Raghavan, Anang Desai, Paresh Ganatra, producer JD Majethia, writer-director Aatish Kapadia, and actor-director Deven Bhojani, also attended the funeral. 

The actor's close friends and colleagues, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Swaroop Sampat, Suresh Oberoi, and Poonam Dhillon, were also present. Other members of the film fraternity, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dilip Joshi, Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ali Asgar, Tiku Talsania, Sudhir Pandey, Sharat Saxena, and Avatar Gil, also attended the last rites. -- PTI

