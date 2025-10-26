HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrender with weapons in Bastar

Sun, 26 October 2025
Share:
18:31
image
A total of 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrendered with 18 weapons in the Kanker district on Sunday, Bastar inspector general P Sundarraj said.

The cadres were part of the Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of Keshkal Division (North Sub Zonal Bureau), he said.

According to the senior police official, four division committee members, including division committee secretary Mukesh, nine area committee members and eight party members are among the 21 cadres who have joined the mainstream.

They surrendered three AK-47 Rifles, four SLR Rifles, two INSAS Rifles, six .303 Rifles, two single shot rifles and one BGL weapon, Sundarraj said.

He called it a "decisive step" in efforts to curb left-wing extremism in the state and said that the rehabilitation and reintegration process for the surrendered cadres is underway.

He said, "Another decisive step was achieved today in Kanker District as 21 more cadres voluntarily returned to the mainstream. This is a significant milestone in our efforts to curb left-wing extremist influence, build community trust, and promote peace and development in Bastar."

"The rehabilitation and reintegration process for these 21 cadres is underway, reaffirming our commitment to a safer, inclusive, and progressive society. We once again urge the remaining Maoist cadres in the region to choose the path of peace and return to society, or be prepared to face the consequences," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder
LIVE! Tension in MP village after Dalit man's murder

Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal
Trump dances his way to Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

Trump, 79, made a lively entrance in Malaysia's capital, dancing to the rhythm of drums on the airport tarmac near Air Force One, his energetic moves drawing smiles from onlookers.

CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site
CBI takes over Karur stampede probe, team visits site

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Karur stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 41 people during a political rally. The Supreme Court ordered the independent probe following concerns about impartiality.

Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea
Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 31 fishermen stranded on a fishing boat in the Arabian Sea after it had been adrift for 11 days due to a steering gear failure.

Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh police investigate the cause of a deadly bus fire in Kurnool, suspecting a battery explosion contributed more to the blaze than the two-wheeler's fuel tank. DNA profiling of the charred bodies is underway.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO