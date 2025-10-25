HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay to meet stampede victims' families on Monday

Sat, 25 October 2025
17:24
Actor-politician Vijay is likely to meet families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram near Chennai on October 27, a month after the tragic incident, a source in the party said.  

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has arranged the meeting at a resort where the party has booked 50 rooms to enable him to personally meet the bereaved families and convey his condolences.

They have arranged a bus for us to reach the venue. Many of us are going, one of the victims' family members told reporters in Karur.

As many as 41 people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27.

The proposed meeting triggered a debate on social media with some users flaying the actor for arranging travel and accommodation for the meeting of the affected families whereas he could have visited Karur and consoled them.

The party, however, claimed that the new arrangement was because Vijay could not get the permission from the authorities to visit the affected in Karur.

Perumal of Velusamypuram, who lost his minor daughters, told reporters that it was not proper for the affected families to visit the leader. "He should visit the families," he said.

For now, the injured are unlikely to be among those visiting Mahabalipuram. -- PTI

