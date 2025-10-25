HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
16:16
image
Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na and hit TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on Saturday, his manager said. He was 74. 
 
Ramesh Kadatala, who has been Shah's personal assistant for over 30 years, said the actor passed away at his residence in Bandra east in the afternoon.

"It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death," Kadatala told PTI. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74
LIVE! Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74

Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer
Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer

'The United States loves working with dictators''Because then you don't have to worry about public opinion and you don't have to worry about the media anymore'

SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC women's World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them molested, by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'
EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'

Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will to polls in 2026 and they are amongst the states where the voters' list cleanup exercise will begin first.

Rohit hits century as India cruise to victory at SCG
Rohit hits century as India cruise to victory at SCG

Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century, while Virat Kohli returned to form with a fluent fifty as India cruised to an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the inconsequential third and final ODI against Australia.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO