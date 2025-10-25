HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath among 22 booked for investment fraud in UP

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
13:40
image
An FIR has been registered here against 22 people, including Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, in connection with a fake finance company duping hundreds of investors by promising to double their money within a year, officials said on Saturday.
 
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the company, Urban State Credit Cooperative Society Limited, based in Loni, operated investment schemes through agents in several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.

According to Chauhan, the company used well-known film personalities to promote its schemes. 

"Shreyas Talpade was projected as the promoter, while Alok Nath was introduced as the brand ambassador to help the company gain people's trust," the officer said.

Over 500 investors reportedly deposited lakhs of rupees in the scheme.

However, after a year, when investors sought to withdraw their funds, the company's office was found locked, and its officials missing, police said.
A complainant, Babli from Baghpat, alleged that the company even forged signatures on documents to misappropriate deposits. 

Following multiple complaints, police registered a case under sections related to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.
 
Chauhan said an investigation is underway to identify all the accused, examine their bank accounts, and verify the extent of involvement of the celebrities whose names and images were used for the company's promotion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested
LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested

3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits
3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits

Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested
Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising
He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising

Few people have left the kind of imprint on India's advertising canvas as Piyush Pandey.An observer who seemed to know what made the country tick, a man who could find humour in life's everyday struggles and spin magic from it, one who...

Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight
Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight

The airlines has been directed to pay a compensation of about Rs 1.4 lakh with nine per cent interest per annum from the date of travel, to former MLA and advocate Nizamudeen, the affected passenger.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO