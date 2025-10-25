Sebi Bars 13 Individuals From Securities Market

12:31

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has barred 13 individuals from the securities market, after finding them guilty of front-running trades placed by three trusts.





Front-running is trading of stocks or other assets based on insider knowledge of a future transaction.





Sebi conducted an investigation related to alleged placing of orders of three entities, namely the Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth family, Ravi Kanaiyalal Sheth family and Arjun Discretionary Trust.

The probe was conducted from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022.





Sebi has also imposed on the 13 individuals penalties ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh for making illegal gains due to front running the trades of the three trusts.





The individuals traded in the shares before they were bought or sold by the trusts, the Sebi order showed.





-- Business Standard