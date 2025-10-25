HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RJD had refused to name Muslim as Bihar CM in 2005: Chirag Paswan

Sat, 25 October 2025
19:38
Claiming that his father Ram Vilas Paswan wanted a Muslim chief minister for Bihar in 2005 but the RJD did not agree to it, LJP-RV chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday sought to reach out to the minority community, asking how will they get "respect" if they continue to remain a "bonded vote bank".
   
"In 2005, my leader, my father, late Ram Vilas Paswan ji even sacrificed his own party to make a Muslim chief minister -- yet even then, you did not support him," Chirag said in a post on X apparently directed at the minority community ahead of assembly polls in Bihar.
 
"RJD was not ready for a Muslim chief minister even in 2005. And today in 2025, it is neither ready to give a Muslim chief minister nor a deputy chief minister (to Bihar)," said the LJP (Ram Vilas) president, who is also a Union minister and whose party is a member of the NDA.
 
"If you remain a bonded vote bank, how will you get respect and participation?" he asked.
 
Endorsing Chirag's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shanawaz Hussain said it is true that in 2005, Ram Vilas Paswan had asked RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to make a Muslim chief minister of Bihar to get the support of the LJP.
 
"But Lalu Prasad did not agree to it and their government could not be formed," Hussain told PTI Videos when asked about it.
 
"The BJP leader said this time also RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has kept the CM post for himself, not for the Muslim community, which is much bigger than that of Tejashwi Yadav," the BJP leader said.
 
The Mahagathbandhan, which claims to be the sole well-wisher of the minority community, did not announce any Muslim as its Deputy CM candidate, he said. -- PTI

