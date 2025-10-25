HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul slams NDA over 'inhuman' rush in Bihar-bound trains

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
15:01
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that trains to Bihar are "packed" and tickets impossible to get with the journey becoming "inhuman" during the festive season, as he asserted that "helpless travellers" are a living proof of the "NDA's deceitful policies and intentions".
   
The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said safe and respectable travel is a right, not a favour.
 
"It's a month of festivals - Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath. In Bihar, these festivals mean more than just faith, but also a yearning to return home - the fragrance of the soil, the affection of family, the warmth of the village," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
 
But this yearning has now become a struggle, Gandhi said.
 
"Trains to Bihar are packed, tickets are impossible to get, and the journey has become inhuman. Many trains are 200% overloaded - people are hanging onto doors and roofs," the former Congress leader said.
 
The "failed double-engine" government's claims are hollow, he said.
 
"Where are the 12,000 special trains? Why does the situation worsen every year? Why are the people of Bihar forced to return home in such deplorable conditions every year?" Gandhi said.
 
If employment and a dignified life were available in the state, they wouldn't have to wander thousands of kilometers, he said.
 
"These are not just helpless travellers; they are the living proof of the NDA's deceitful policies and intentions. Safe and respectable travel is a right, not a favour," Gandhi said.
 
The Congress leader also shared a video montage of packed stations and trains on one hand while Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off trains on the other hand, in a split screen. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC women's World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them molested, by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

LIVE! EC to begin all-India SIR next week with '10-15 states'
LIVE! EC to begin all-India SIR next week with '10-15 states'

3rd ODI Updates: Rohit hits back-to-back fifties
3rd ODI Updates: Rohit hits back-to-back fifties

Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested
Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising
He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising

Few people have left the kind of imprint on India's advertising canvas as Piyush Pandey.An observer who seemed to know what made the country tick, a man who could find humour in life's everyday struggles and spin magic from it, one who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO